Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,892 new cases reported Fri.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,892 new cases and 35 new deaths on September 10.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 460,312 since March 2020.

So far, 8,905 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 443,511 people have recovered from the virus. (UPDATE: New recoveries have not been updated on MSDH’s website.)

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

The Delta variant is now the predominant strain in Mississippi--health officials say nearly everyone with COVID has the Delta variant in the state.

Of these cases, 97 percent are among non-vaccinated people. In addition, 90 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths are among non-vaccinated, per July and August data. Health officials say this is because of breakthrough deaths among the elderly and immunocompromised.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 12 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,185,057 people are fully vaccinated and 2,584,556 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old shot to death after dropped off at work, JPD says
Townsend says she is proud of the work of educators in the county including passing the largest...
Superintendent for Rankin County School District announces her retirement
Clarance Lowe mugshot
US Marshals searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Greta Bully
Questions remain after prominent Jackson business owner gets no jail time for killing man

Latest News

WLBT’s things to know 9/10/21: Veteran recalls horror of 9/11, JPS teacher dies of COVID,...
WLBT’s things to know 9/10/21: Veteran recalls horror of 9/11, JPS teacher dies of COVID, family demands answers after remains found
Drier Air Filters Hangs Around Briefly Before Yielding To Muggier Summer Air Next Week
First Alert Forecast: fall preview lingers, summer mugginess, rain chances loom ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: fall preview lingers briefly; summery vibes return sooon
Ed Worthington
NOT FORGOTTEN: CIA, FBI veteran recalls horror of 9/11