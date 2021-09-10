Baby Faces
Copiah Co. deputies seeking donations for Jefferson Parish community

(WLOX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The close-knit brotherhood of law enforcement is on display in Copiah County.

The sheriff’s office is asking for donations of relief supplies for deputies in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana to help the community.

Items needed include men’s and women’s underwear, cleaning items, paper products, diapers and wipes, vacuum-packed type foods, and hygiene items.

The items can be dropped off at the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office starting Monday, September 13 - 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Items can be taken to the Crystal Springs City Hall as well.

Contact Regina Meadors at Copiah County Sheriff’s Office by calling (601) 894-3011.

