Construction underway on another section of the Museum Trail

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another leg of a major trail that will connect downtown Jackson to Northeast Jackson is taking shape.

Recently, construction began on a leg of the Museum Trail along Eastover Drive.

The trail will run from where the existing trail ends, along Research and Development Center property to Ridgewood Road.

Hemphill Construction was awarded a $213,000 contract to build the section earlier this year. The company received a notice to proceed on July 30, according to the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration, the agency overseeing the work.

Weather pending, work will wrap up on the project in November.

The construction is another sign that the Museum Trail is taking shape.

One section running from High Street to the Waterworks Curve is already completed.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for that leg was held in January.

Now, engineers are now working to determine how to best connect the trail to Museum Boulevard, said Clay Hays, vice chairman of the Jackson Heart Foundation.

Meanwhile, the 1.2-mile section along Museum Boulevard that stretches from Lakeland Drive to Laurel Street is currently under construction, according to themuseumtrail.com website.

“We’re trying to figure out how we’ll go around the water plant,” he said. “Then we’ll figure out how we’ll get across Lakeland (Drive).”

The plan he’s mentioning is the J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Facility, located in the Waterworks Curve. The trail could go behind the plant, but more than likely will run between the treatment center and the interstate, he said.

Once completed, the Museum Trail will stretch from Court Street in downtown Jackson to Eastover Drive in Northeast Jackson.

Hays said the foundation would like to expand the trail, even more, to take in more parts of downtown Jackson, as well as parts of South Jackson and West Jackson.

The foundation is already making good on those plans, looking into a way that would potentially continue the walking path along the railroad tracks on Commerce Street.

Said Hays, “Our plan has always been to expand it through the city and region.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.