WLBT’s things to know 9/8/21: Greta Bully’s plea deal, A home for a hero, teens remains discovered, new trial for murder suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Questions remain after prominent Jackson business owner gets no jail time for killing man

Greta Bully (hinds County SO)

More than a year after the killing of 65-year-old Larry Lee, a judge has decided the prominent Jackson businesswoman behind the trigger will not serve any time behind bars after she pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Greta Bully had previously been indicted on first-degree murder, drive-by shooting and evidence tampering. One condition of Greta Bully’s plea deal -- called a best-interest plea -- means she doesn’t admit guilt for what happened.

2. Fellow deputies rally to build a home for officer shot, paralyzed in 2019

He was shot twice in the head and survived. Fellow deputies are now rallying to build a ‘home for a hero’. (Madison County Lieutenant Joey Butler and Deputy Sheriff Dwayne Moak)

Two deputies in Madison County are inviting the community to help build a home for a fellow officer seriously injured in the line of duty. September 5, 2019, changed life as Deputy Sheriff Brad Sullivan knew it. Sullivan was shot twice in the head while pursuing a kidnapping suspect. The chase left the father of two paralyzed on his left side. After numerous surgeries, medical treatments, and extensive rehabilitation, Sullivan now requires a wheelchair to get around and needs a home that’s ADA compliant. Find out how you can help build ‘a home for a hero’ here.

3. Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers

Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers (WCBI)

The remains of an 18-year-old who went missing over a decade ago have been discovered by a logging crew in Itawamba County. According to Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson, the bones, including a skull, were found Tuesday. They have been identified as that of 18-year-old Jamie Wright, who went missing in 2008. Dickinson said Wright’s jacket, wallet and ID were uncovered Wednesday by investigators in the spot where the bones were found.

4. Woman accused of killing stepdaughter gets new trial after victim’s relative discovered on jury

T'Kia Bevily (Claiborne County SO)

A Claiborne County woman convicted of killing her stepdaughter has been granted a new trial after a judge learned a juror was related to the victim in the case. In January, T’Kia Bevily was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering her stepdaughter, 14-month-old Jurayah Smith. On September 7, Claiborne County Circuit Judge Tomika Irving granted Bevily a new trial after the court learned that one juror was likely related to Smith. “To prevent even an appearance of impropriety or unfairness, a new trial is required,” she wrote.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.