‘What I have is a problem with is that information block’: Tempers flare at council budget meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tempers flared Thursday at a Jackson City Council meeting as budget deliberations continued.

The council initially planned to vote on the 2021-22 budget at the Sept. 9 meeting. However, the vote was rescheduled to Sept. 13 because the council had additional priorities they hoped would be addressed as part of the spending plan.

Members of the administration were still chafing from the council’s decision to vote down a proposed one-mill tax increase to fund police pay raises.

“Our finance department has been working overtime. When they think they’ve answered every question you’ve asked of them, there’s a new set of questions,” Chief of Staff Safiya Omari said. “You certainly have the right to ask those questions, but when there’s not enough time to get the information you need, you need to understand that.”

“If there was a specific dollar amount that needs to go in this budget, and if that money was available, I’m sure they would have run around to find out the answers to those questions. But the bottom line is, when you know what you’re working with, it is unreasonable to continue asking for money that doesn’t exist, particularly when the opportunity to provide some dollars to go into the budget was voted down,” Omari added. “We made it clear we needed a mill, and we did not get that.”

Some council members, meanwhile, called out the administration for not providing details on how it would address curbs and gutters, sanitary sewer overflows, and the like.

Ward Five Councilman Vernon Hartley, for instance, wanted information on how much it would cost to hire additional drivers and buy additional trucks to fund curb and gutter cleanup.

He asked finance for the information Tuesday, but the information was not presented at the budget deliberations Thursday.

Laa Wanda Horton, director of administration, said the city didn’t even ask for it.

“I again ask the same question,” said Hartley. “How much would it cost to effectively clean up our streets, comply with DEQ, and get to a place where we can (increase revenues in) the future by folks moving in and stimulating some pride?”

In August, Hartley had asked the administration to provide a report from 311 to determine how to best prioritize money.

311 is the city’s online and phone system where residents can report problems, such as potholes, overgrown properties, sewer overflows, and water outages.

That report also had not been provided, despite repeated requests from Hartley.

“We have several issues here. One is the stuff that I requested, like a response from the 311 system weeks ago. That hasn’t been presented. It hasn’t been given to us. Second, I mentioned this to the public works director at least three times now. It wasn’t something that was hidden,” he said. “What I have a problem with is that information block.”

“It’s not just this, but other things. We’ve got to raise garbage fees, and we find out $4 million in garbage fees weren’t collected,” Hartley added. “Then, waiting for the last minute to press us into decisions. That’s wrong. That doesn’t do people justice. We need to have a plan, a plan for everything, especially those that are fundamental to the operation of city government.”

Hartley was referring to the administration’s recommendation to hire FCC Environmental Services to provide garbage pickup. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba brought the city a proposal to hire the firm in August, less than two months before Jackson’s current contract with Waste Management expires.

The proposal was voted down twice, and the administration is currently in negotiations with Waste Management, the firm that received the second-highest scores during the bid evaluations.

The council said it would look at using a portion of Jackson’s Grand Gulf funds to purchase equipment and hire drivers to clean up the U.S. 80 corridor. The equipment then could be used elsewhere in the city, members said.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote continued to push for an additional $1 million for facilities maintenance. The administration asked the council where the funds should come from.

“I have several suggestions. One would be from the general fund. One would be from the reimbursements we get from COVID expenses that haven’t been applied for yet. There should be several million coming in from that,” Foote said. “I’m open to other items as well.”

Omari said it was unclear how much is available in the general fund because final numbers for the 2021 budget are not in. As for the COVID reimbursements, she asked if the council would agree to amend the facilities budget later to include any reimbursement funds once they come in.

“I don’t agree with that,” Foote said. “We budget for sales taxes we haven’t gotten yet. We budget for property taxes we won’t get for five months. The idea that we can’t budget for COVID expenses, I don’t accept that as a way for us to stop budgeting for that.”

Foote said the facilities funds are needed, arguing the city had “woefully underinvested in its facilities for decades.”

“It’s time we man up and woman up and take care of our own facilities,” he said. “We’ve sat here for the last six years and allowed our own buildings to become (a) blight and to be boarded up and become places for homeless people to hang out. That’s unacceptable.”

He mentioned several buildings, in particular, including the Charles Tisdale Library. The library closed in April 2017 due to flooding and black mold. The building was abandoned by the Jackson/Hinds Library System in 2019. Since then, the facility has been vandalized and broken into. The city recently boarded up the windows there as a result.

“We spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to clean up other properties across the city, and we’ve effectively abandoned our own properties,” Foote said. “The example we set is terrible.”

Foote also brought up the arts center of Pascagoula Street. “A lot of people from the arts community work in there, from the ballet to other members of the arts community, and the HVAC went out. They contacted (the person who) oversees the facility department about fixing it, and the response was, ‘we’ll wait until the end of September to see if we have any money left in the budget to fix it.’”

The Mississippi Arts Center is home to several groups, including Ballet Mississippi, the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, Opera Mississippi, VSA Arts, and the International Museum of Muslim Culture.

In August, officials with the Museum of Muslim Culture reported that the extreme heat there had endangered some 700-year-old manuscripts on display. Additional fans had been brought in to keep the items cool.

Jackson approved a $5.5 million general obligation bond, in part, to repair the center’s air conditioning.

“This is not about doing nice things, but about doing obligations if we want to be doing business as a city,” Foote said. “It’s important stuff that if real estate companies (didn’t do) would go out of business.”

The council had finalized pay raises for some police officers and firefighters, in part, thanks to votes to rescind interlocal agreements with sheriff’s departments in Hinds, Yazoo, and Holmes counties.

Under the current plan, corporals and fire department LDOs will be increased to $41,000 a year. Dispatchers also will receive a pay raise.

Additional raises for veteran officers could be on the way, depending on whether the city could use money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Council members plan to set aside about $5.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to increase pay to $45,000 and $48,000 for corporals, sergeants, lieutenants, and captains. However, the city will not spend the funds until it receives guidance from experts.

According to a consultant that spoke to the council previously, the council was told it could not spend ARPA funds to give pay raises but could give officers premium pay for first responders working during COVID.

Omari said the administration is looking to bring on a consultant to help the city develop a plan for using the remaining ARPA dollars. “We want an administrator... it has to be someone who is fully familiar with ARPA, as well as what it can and cannot be used for,” she said. “We have spoken to a couple of people, and we’re working on speaking to a couple more.”

The council is expected to vote on the budget Monday, Sept. 13.

