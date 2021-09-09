Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Traveling nurse found dead over the weekend at Merit Health Wesley

A 51-year-old traveling nurse from Utah was found dead while on duty at Merit Health Wesley...
A 51-year-old traveling nurse from Utah was found dead while on duty at Merit Health Wesley over the weekend.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Karolin Kirkpatrick, a 51-year-old traveling nurse from Utah, was found dead while on duty at Merit Health Wesley over the weekend, according to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne.

Kirkpatrick was found dead on the second floor of the hospital on Saturday, Sept. 4, around 12:08 p.m.

Matherne said the cause of death is still unknown, and officials are waiting on a toxicology report.

Merit Health Wesley released this statement to WDAM 7 on Thursday afternoon:

The passing of a FEMA nurse who had just come on board last Thursday is a tragedy and our hearts go out to the family for their loss. The coroner’s office is working to determine the cause of death. Any additional requests for information should be directed to the coroner at this time.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Greta Bully
Greta Bully pleads guilty to manslaughter
Body of man shot ‘multiple times’ discovered in trunk of car in Jackson
Greta Bully
Questions remain after prominent Jackson business owner gets no jail time for killing man
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter gets new trial after victim’s relative discovered on jury

Latest News

WLBT at 4p, 5p, 6p
WLBT at 4p
A group of teen boys prayed at a Brandon restaurant. The image went viral.
High Pressure Nudges South Introducing Drier Canadian Air To Mississippi Late Week
First Alert Forecast: fall-like air filters in late week
A frontline healthcare worker studies the Bible using a Jehovah's Witness online study aid.
Jehovah’s Witnesses healthcare workers lean on faith to make it through pandemic