Traveling nurse found dead over the weekend at Merit Health Wesley

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Karolin Kirkpatrick, a 51-year-old traveling nurse from Utah, was found dead while on duty at Merit Health Wesley over the weekend, according to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne.

Kirkpatrick was found dead on the second floor of the hospital on Saturday, Sept. 4, around 12:08 p.m.

Matherne said the cause of death is still unknown, and officials are waiting on a toxicology report.

Merit Health Wesley released this statement to WDAM 7 on Thursday afternoon:

The passing of a FEMA nurse who had just come on board last Thursday is a tragedy and our hearts go out to the family for their loss. The coroner’s office is working to determine the cause of death. Any additional requests for information should be directed to the coroner at this time.

