Taco Bell wants to refill your used sauce packets

Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.
Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.(Source: Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to recycle your used sauce packets and refill them.

The fast-food chain is teaming up with recycling company TerraCycle for the new program.

Customers can collect their empty sauce packets, then recycle them by mailing the empties back to be refilled.

Taco Bell said its goal is to save 8 billion used sauce packets from going into U.S. landfills every year.

The restaurant chain is working toward becoming a more sustainable brand.

By 2025, Taco Bell hopes all of its packaging will be “recyclable, compostable or reusable.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

