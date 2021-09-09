Superintendent for Rankin County School District announces her retirement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Superintendent for the Rankin County School District has announced her retirement.

Townsend says she is retiring to have more time with family. (WLBT)

Dr. Sue Townsend has led the district for the past six years. Townsend says she is taking time for family. She notified the school board Wednesday morning.

Townsend has spent 35 years in education and 33 years with the Rankin County School District.

Among the accomplishments, Townsend says she is proud of the work to pass the largest bond issue ever in Mississippi and how educators have worked together to serve students during the COVID pandemic.

Her resignation is effective December 31.

