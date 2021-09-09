Baby Faces
Superintendent for Rankin County School District announces her retirement

Dr. Sue Townsend submitted her resignation to the school board Wednesday morning
Townsend says she is proud of the work of educators in the county including passing the largest...
Townsend says she is proud of the work of educators in the county including passing the largest bond issue ever in Mississippi.(Rankin County School District)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Superintendent for the Rankin County School District has announced her retirement.

Townsend says she is retiring to have more time with family.
Townsend says she is retiring to have more time with family.(WLBT)

Dr. Sue Townsend has led the district for the past six years. Townsend says she is taking time for family. She notified the school board Wednesday morning.

Townsend has spent 35 years in education and 33 years with the Rankin County School District.

Among the accomplishments, Townsend says she is proud of the work to pass the largest bond issue ever in Mississippi and how educators have worked together to serve students during the COVID pandemic.

Her resignation is effective December 31.

Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Health officials: Mississippi is still in the thick of Delta surge but starting to see an...
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (9-8-21)
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter gets new trial after victim’s relative discovered on jury
Health officials: Mississippi is still in the thick of Delta surge but starting to see an...
