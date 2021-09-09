Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Sheriff: Man barricaded inside home after shooting his wife

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect and his wife were arguing in the...
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect and his wife were arguing in the front yard of their home on Brookstone Drive in the St. Martin community when the man fired a gun at the woman.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Negotiations are underway in Jackson County after a man reportedly shot his wife Thursday morning.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect and his wife were arguing in the front yard of their home on Brookstone Drive in the St. Martin community when the man fired a gun at the woman.

Still armed, the man then went into the house where their two children were. A deputy was able to to get the children, who are 15 and 13, safely out of the home, said Marcia Hill, the public information officer for JCSO.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said the woman was shot multiple times. She was initially taken to Singing River Health System’s Ocean Springs hospital, then was flown to USA Trauma Center in Mobile.

Deputies and investigators are now outside the home working to get the man out safely. We will update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Greta Bully
Greta Bully pleads guilty to manslaughter
Body of man shot ‘multiple times’ discovered in trunk of car in Jackson
Greta Bully
Questions remain after prominent Jackson business owner gets no jail time for killing man
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter gets new trial after victim’s relative discovered on jury

Latest News

Doctors urge early detection during September, Ovarian Cancer Awareness month
Doctors urge early detection during September, Ovarian Cancer Awarness month
Doctors urge early detection during September, Ovarian Cancer Awareness month
Doctors urge early detection during September, Ovarian Cancer Awareness month - clipped version
Thousands share photo of Brandon athletes praying at restaurant
Thousands share photo of Brandon athletes praying at restaurant
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Sept. 9, 2021) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Sept. 9, 2021) - clipped version