Questions remain after prominent Jackson business owner gets no jail time for killing man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a year after the killing of 65-year-old Larry Lee, a judge has decided the prominent Jackson businesswoman behind the trigger will not serve any time behind bars after she pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Bully had previously been indicted on first-degree murder, drive-by shooting and evidence tampering.

One condition of Greta Bully’s plea deal -- called a best-interest plea -- means she doesn’t admit guilt for what happened.

Wednesday’s decision came after a mini-trial of sorts where both sides put up evidence that they would have used at a jury trial, including a 911 call Bully made minutes after shooting Lee and body camera footage from JPD.

In the footage, Bully can be heard telling officers what happened.

“He said, ‘Hey’ and he scared me, and I told him before not to come up here,” Bully said.

Attorneys for Bully would later claim Lee was trying to break into her liquor store, but Bully didn’t say a word of that to the JPD officers that night.

“She said he kept passing by her. She kept telling him to leave, she was locking up her gate. He wouldn’t leave. She shot him,” an unidentified officer said in the recording.

The state maintained Wednesday, with testimony from JPD Detective Terrence Jackson and additional crime scene photos, that Bully murdered Lee in cold blood.

Jackson said forensic evidence indicated Lee was sitting against the wall of her business when he was shot, contradicting defense claims that Lee came toward her and threatened her.

Bully’s attorney, Dennis Sweet III, said he had experts that will say that forensic evidence, including missing shell casings and questionable gunshot residue tests, does not hold up under scrutiny.

After more than ninety minutes, Special Circuit Judge Forrest Johnson accepted Bully’s plea and sentenced her to ten years in the state’s correctional system, with eight suspended and two years to be served through house arrest.

“I thought he did a fantastic job getting a tough case resolved. He did a fantastic job. I thought he gave a fair sentence,” Sweet said.

Family members of Lee told the judge they wanted the sentence to carry more accountability because of the reduced charge.

“We hope the message is that nobody’s above the law, we hope that justice works for everybody. Individuals like Mr. Lee, who’s no longer with us, and individuals who might have businesses, everyone has to be held accountable to the law,” said Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens.

However, the secrecy surrounding the case — and a sentence with no jail time — have drawn their fair share of criticism.

In May, days after WLBT attended a preliminary hearing, Johnson not only sealed the case file but also sealed the order saying why everything was sealed.

Johnson explained his decision before the courtroom Wednesday, saying he wanted to ensure both parties could receive a fair trial.

“People will take a piecemeal allegation from a court filing, which may or may not be true, and suddenly they know more about the case and the law than any of us here. They go on social media and they make extreme inflammatory statements on one side or the other in this case,” Johnson said. “In a high-profile case like this, social media is a clear and present danger to justice.”

Owens said some people were leaking information on cases to spread misinformation, so 3 On Your Side asked whether any of those leaks came from his office.

“We don’t have a leak problem in our office. We have a need-to-know system. In our office, we have a no-tolerance system for talking to the media and leaking cases. We don’t need that,” Owens said.

Another criticism since the case began: whether Bully was given preferential treatment because the case was shielded from public scrutiny.

Owens did not directly answer that question, but Sweet did.

“Absolutely not. Absolutely not,” Sweet said.

