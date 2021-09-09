Natchez teen charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting boy in hip with shotgun

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting another teenager in the hip.

It happened September 2, when a shooting took place in the 300 block of Dumas Drive in Natchez.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they discovered that Seth Hendricks, 17, had been taken to Merit Health Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip.

Officers were told by bystanders that Marlon Gatlin, Jr., 17, was the shooter. Officials then detained Kerenski Hawkins, 23, because he removed two guns from the scene of the crime.

Gatlin was later taken to the Natchez Police Department by his father for questioning. He was charged with aggravated assault and later confessed to stealing the gun that was used in the shooting out of a car earlier in the day.

A further investigation revealed that Gatlin, Hendricks and Elijah York, 15, were supposed to be exchanging the guns with each other until Hendricks and York tried to rob Gatlin.

Elijah York (Natchez Police Dept.)

Kerenski Hawkins (Natchez Police Dept.)

The shooting then occurred.

Hendricks and York have been charged with attempted robbery. Hawkins was charged with one count of tampering with evidence in a crime.

Investigators were able to recover all of the guns used in the crimes.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.