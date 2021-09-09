Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Moderna to develop combination COVID, flu shot

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Moderna is working on a single vaccine that fights both COVID-19 and the flu.

The pharmaceutical company announced on Thursday that it’s developing a combination shot.

The single-dose vaccine would pair their booster against coronavirus with their booster against the flu.

The company reportedly hopes to have the shot ready and available by the fall.

Moderna also said it’s submitted its COVID-19 booster shot for Food and Drug Administration approval this month.

The shot would be administered six months after a patient receives the second dose of its vaccine.

Currently, Moderna’s vaccine only has emergency use authorization.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Greta Bully
Greta Bully pleads guilty to manslaughter
Body of man shot ‘multiple times’ discovered in trunk of car in Jackson
Greta Bully
Questions remain after prominent Jackson business owner gets no jail time for killing man
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter gets new trial after victim’s relative discovered on jury

Latest News

In this still image taken from Law & Crime Network court video, real estate heir Robert Durst...
Prosecutor says ‘cadaver’ note proves Durst killed friend
WLBT at 4p, 5p, 6p
WLBT at 4p
A group of teen boys prayed at a Brandon restaurant. The image went viral.
The judge found the law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “vague and overbroad” and...
Florida’s GOP-backed ‘anti-riot’ law blocked by judge