Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Madison girl gets rock room dream from Make-A-Wish

Sydney Mead, pictured in her new music room outfitted by Make-A-Wish Mississippi with gear from...
Sydney Mead, pictured in her new music room outfitted by Make-A-Wish Mississippi with gear from Music & Arts.(Make-A-Wish)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Madison girl recently had her wish come true.

Make-A-Wish surprised 12-year-old Sydney Mead with a music room filled with gear so she can rock out.

The room was filled with a left-handed Squier Affinity Stratocaster guitar, a Rogue five-piece drum set with cymbals, ear protection via a Vic Firth isolation headset, a Peavey practice amp, and assorted accessories, including stickers, guitar strap, guitar stand and cable.

Plus, she’s got one month of music lessons on the instrument of her choice from Music & Arts.

Sydney was born with Williams Syndrome, a rare hear disease.

Her passion is 1980s rock music, and now she has a room to herself to hone her skills.

“Sydney was shocked. On the day of the surprise reveal, her sister escorted her up to the ‘red carpet’ we created for her (because every rock star must walk the red carpet!). After opening a few gifts at the stage backdrop, I asked for her help, because I had left one last thing inside the house. She turned the corner and shouted, ‘My music room!’ She was so excited and we can’t thank Music & Arts enough for helping us grant this wish,” said Linda Sermons, Wish Assistant at Make-A-Wish Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Greta Bully
Greta Bully pleads guilty to manslaughter
Body of man shot ‘multiple times’ discovered in trunk of car in Jackson
Greta Bully
Questions remain after prominent Jackson business owner gets no jail time for killing man
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter gets new trial after victim’s relative discovered on jury

Latest News

Mayor Lumumba previously announced Louis Wright to serve as chief administrative officer. The...
Jackson council OKs mayor’s pick for CAO, public works director amid public works reorganization
Reeves: Biden has ‘no authority’ to mandate vaccines at private businesses
WLBT at 4p, 5p, 6p
A group of teen boys prayed at a Brandon restaurant. The image went viral.