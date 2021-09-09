Madison girl gets rock room dream from Make-A-Wish

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Madison girl recently had her wish come true.

Make-A-Wish surprised 12-year-old Sydney Mead with a music room filled with gear so she can rock out.

The room was filled with a left-handed Squier Affinity Stratocaster guitar, a Rogue five-piece drum set with cymbals, ear protection via a Vic Firth isolation headset, a Peavey practice amp, and assorted accessories, including stickers, guitar strap, guitar stand and cable.

Plus, she’s got one month of music lessons on the instrument of her choice from Music & Arts.

Sydney was born with Williams Syndrome, a rare hear disease.

Her passion is 1980s rock music, and now she has a room to herself to hone her skills.

“Sydney was shocked. On the day of the surprise reveal, her sister escorted her up to the ‘red carpet’ we created for her (because every rock star must walk the red carpet!). After opening a few gifts at the stage backdrop, I asked for her help, because I had left one last thing inside the house. She turned the corner and shouted, ‘My music room!’ She was so excited and we can’t thank Music & Arts enough for helping us grant this wish,” said Linda Sermons, Wish Assistant at Make-A-Wish Mississippi.

