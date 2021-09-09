Baby Faces
JPS honors life, legacy of elementary science teacher who died

Red River Best Chevy Dealers wants to recognize outstanding teachers with a monetary donation.
Red River Best Chevy Dealers wants to recognize outstanding teachers with a monetary donation.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public School District remembers the life of a North Jackson Elementary School science teacher who died.

The district did not provide any details about how the teacher died, but in an online tribute, JPS said, “We extend our deepest sympathy to the family, coworkers, and students of Theodora Bridges.”

Dozens of condolences for Bridges poured in on the district’s Facebook post, including Rashida Warren, who commented in part, “I’m glad I was able to teach alongside her this summer. Such a heartbreaking loss of a phenomenal educator and a great person.”

JPS went on to say Bridges “loved teaching and will surely be missed.”

JPS honors life of elementary science teacher who died
JPS honors life of elementary science teacher who died

