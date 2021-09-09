21-year-old shot to death after dropped off at work, JPD says
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday.
It happened around 8 a.m. on University Boulevard near a Family Dollar.
JPD says Tar’Kevion McGee, 21, was shot after being dropped off at work and died at the scene.
Two male suspects were seen getting out of a light-colored SUV and shooting the victim, police say.
Investigators say the suspects fled north on University Blvd.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.