21-year-old shot to death after dropped off at work, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday.

It happened around 8 a.m. on University Boulevard near a Family Dollar.

JPD says Tar’Kevion McGee, 21, was shot after being dropped off at work and died at the scene.

Two male suspects were seen getting out of a light-colored SUV and shooting the victim, police say.

Investigators say the suspects fled north on University Blvd.

