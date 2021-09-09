Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jehovah’s Witnesses healthcare workers lean of faith to make it through pandemic

A frontline healthcare worker studies the Bible using a Jehovah's Witness online study aid.
A frontline healthcare worker studies the Bible using a Jehovah's Witness online study aid.(Special to WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Jehovah’s Witnesses, many frontline workers across the state are turning to faith to help with burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Deaths from COIVD-19 can be so random,” said Nicole Pace, a registered nurse from Holly Springs. “We’ve seen people come in with a small cough or a runny nose, who are otherwise healthy, that don’t recover like they should.”

“We can do everything we are supposed to do but still have a negative outcome at times.”

Pace is one of the countless numbers of nurses and other frontline medical personnel who have seen people die every day during the pandemic.

For those individuals, their religion has helped them cope.

“Prayer has played a huge role in enduring this,” Pace said. It helps me cope.”

Tina Villaneuva, a registered nurse from Brandon, was transferred from her normal job to a COVID-19 testing center early in the pandemic.

“Each day that I worked at the testing site, I was terrified of my potential exposure to the virus and that I could potentially be bringing it home to my husband,” she said.

Villanueva and her husband are combating the emotional strain of the outbreak by focusing on the emotional needs of others.

“We received permission to write to the health care workers, patients, and residents at these facilities,” she said. “It was very therapeutic for me to write to other health care workers, sharing scriptures that had helped me cope during that time.”

Lindsay Gruzdis, a Long Beach, Miss., paramedic, has struggled with depression over the course of the pandemic.

She said one Bible study aid, in particular, has helped her find relief from that depression.

“God has helped me find joy again,” she said.

Gruzdis also has been able to bond with other medical personnel “in our shared misery during the pandemic.”

“Having meaningful Bible discussions with them has strengthened my faith.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Greta Bully
Greta Bully pleads guilty to manslaughter
Body of man shot ‘multiple times’ discovered in trunk of car in Jackson
Greta Bully
Questions remain after prominent Jackson business owner gets no jail time for killing man
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter gets new trial after victim’s relative discovered on jury

Latest News

21-year-old shot to death after dropped off at work, JPD says
High Pressure Nudges South Introducing Drier Canadian Air To Mississippi Late Week
First Alert Forecast: fall-like air filters in late week
Lots of sunshine and nice conditions expected today,
Peyton's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Clarance Lowe mugshot
US Marshals searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect