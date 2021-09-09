Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: fall-like air filters in late week

High Pressure Nudges South Introducing Drier Canadian Air To Mississippi Late Week
High Pressure Nudges South Introducing Drier Canadian Air To Mississippi Late Week(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: In the wake of our front, drier air will rush into central and southwest Mississippi – ushering in a ‘fall-esque’ crispness. After starting in the 60s, we’ll rebound to the middle to upper 80s under a mainly sunny sky. Winds may be a bit breezy at times from the north, gusting to 20 mph at times. Overnight, clear skies will allow for lows to fall through the 60s; a few cool pockets could briefly drop into the upper 50s by early Friday morning.

FRIDAY: After the cool start, expect sunshine to win out the day and a nice rebound through the afternoon hours. Morning 50s and 60s will give way to afternoon 80s amid a fresh northerly breeze. Under clear skies again, lows will fall back to the lower 60s into early Saturday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With high pressure over the area – our weather pattern remains quiet through the upcoming weekend. Sunshine continues to prevail Saturday with highs topping out near 90 amid the lower humidity. Gradually, humidity levels will increase as high pressure slips eastward. A few pop-up downpours could be a part of the Sunday afternoon story, mainly south of I-20. Highs will still manage the lower 90s amid mostly to partly sunny skies. Next week features daily chances for rain and storms, but not a complete washout with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Greta Bully
Greta Bully pleads guilty to manslaughter
Body of man shot ‘multiple times’ discovered in trunk of car in Jackson
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter gets new trial after victim’s relative discovered on jury
Greta Bully
Questions remain after prominent Jackson business owner gets no jail time for killing man

Latest News

WLBT @ 10p (September 7, 2021)
Wednesday Night Weather Forecast
Much Drier Air Filters Into Mississippi In Cold Front's Wake
First Alert Forecast: front ushers in fall-like air late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: few downpours Wednesday; drier air filters in Thursday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: front pushes tropical wave away; ushers drier air in