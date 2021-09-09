First Alert Forecast: fall-like air filters in late week

THURSDAY: In the wake of our front, drier air will rush into central and southwest Mississippi – ushering in a ‘fall-esque’ crispness. After starting in the 60s, we’ll rebound to the middle to upper 80s under a mainly sunny sky. Winds may be a bit breezy at times from the north, gusting to 20 mph at times. Overnight, clear skies will allow for lows to fall through the 60s; a few cool pockets could briefly drop into the upper 50s by early Friday morning.

Our 'cold front' continues to slip southward this morning, ushering in a blast of drier air to round out the week. You'll start to notice a difference as northerly breezes kick later today. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/BSDHWO46z1 — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) September 9, 2021

FRIDAY: After the cool start, expect sunshine to win out the day and a nice rebound through the afternoon hours. Morning 50s and 60s will give way to afternoon 80s amid a fresh northerly breeze. Under clear skies again, lows will fall back to the lower 60s into early Saturday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With high pressure over the area – our weather pattern remains quiet through the upcoming weekend. Sunshine continues to prevail Saturday with highs topping out near 90 amid the lower humidity. Gradually, humidity levels will increase as high pressure slips eastward. A few pop-up downpours could be a part of the Sunday afternoon story, mainly south of I-20. Highs will still manage the lower 90s amid mostly to partly sunny skies. Next week features daily chances for rain and storms, but not a complete washout with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

