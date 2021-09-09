Baby Faces
Doctors urge early detection during September, Ovarian Cancer Awarness month

By Carmen Poe
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month, and the American Cancer Society says early detection can be a life-saver.

Ovarian cancer doesn’t have an early detection screening, so it’s essential to have awareness about symptoms and communicate any changes to your body to your doctor during those annual checkups.

If you feel significant pain near your ovaries, bloating, changes in diet and appetite, or pain urinating, ACS says you should contact your doctor at the first sign of those symptoms.

If treatment is needed, the earlier doctors find it, the better it will be.

“If they can find ovarian cancer when it’s still in that local stage, and it’s still on the ovaries, we can see that 93% of women survive when it’s in that very early localized stage,” Letitia Thompson said, vice president of cancer control for the American Cancer Society’s South Region.

