Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

COVID-19 claims veteran JPD officer

Hospitalized since July
Sgt. Pippin, with JPD, recently lost his battle with COVID-19.
Sgt. Pippin, with JPD, recently lost his battle with COVID-19.(Special to WLBT)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A veteran Jackson police officer has lost his battle with COVID-19. Sergeant Bryan Pippin had been hospitalized with coronavirus since July.

JPD Chief James Davis said Pippin’s mother contacted him Wednesday evening to let him know Sgt. Pippin has passed.

Chief Davis said Pippin was like a brother.

”And he meant so much to the city, with all the parades, all the special events. He was on the motorcycle unit a for long time and so many people knew him.” said Davis.

Chief James Davis continued, ”The police department has a heavy heart right now and we have been hit with this coronavirus. At one point, we had almost 12 individuals out; a couple of them hospitalized, but Bryan is the one that never left the hospital and we are very saddened.”

Pippin was a sergeant stationed at precinct one. He had been with the Jackson Police Department for nearly 20 years, often working parades in the motorcycle unit.

Sgt. Bryan Pippin was 52-years-old.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Remains of 18-year-old who went missing in 2008 discovered by Mississippi loggers
Greta Bully
Greta Bully pleads guilty to manslaughter
Body of man shot ‘multiple times’ discovered in trunk of car in Jackson
Greta Bully
Questions remain after prominent Jackson business owner gets no jail time for killing man
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter gets new trial after victim’s relative discovered on jury

Latest News

Mayor Lumumba previously announced Louis Wright to serve as chief administrative officer. The...
Jackson council OKs mayor’s pick for CAO, public works director amid public works reorganization
Sydney Mead, pictured in her new music room outfitted by Make-A-Wish Mississippi with gear from...
Madison girl gets rock room dream from Make-A-Wish
Reeves: Biden has ‘no authority’ to mandate vaccines at private businesses
WLBT at 4p, 5p, 6p