COVID-19 claims veteran JPD officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A veteran Jackson police officer has lost his battle with COVID-19. Sergeant Bryan Pippin had been hospitalized with coronavirus since July.

JPD Chief James Davis said Pippin’s mother contacted him Wednesday evening to let him know Sgt. Pippin has passed.

Chief Davis said Pippin was like a brother.

”And he meant so much to the city, with all the parades, all the special events. He was on the motorcycle unit a for long time and so many people knew him.” said Davis.

Chief James Davis continued, ”The police department has a heavy heart right now and we have been hit with this coronavirus. At one point, we had almost 12 individuals out; a couple of them hospitalized, but Bryan is the one that never left the hospital and we are very saddened.”

Pippin was a sergeant stationed at precinct one. He had been with the Jackson Police Department for nearly 20 years, often working parades in the motorcycle unit.

Sgt. Bryan Pippin was 52-years-old.

