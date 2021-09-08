WLBT’s things to know 9/8/21: Overnight fire, COVID cases, David Archie, and school mask mandates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Overnight fire

A home is a total loss after a massive fire overnight near Downtown Jackson. The incident happened on Hiawatha Street near South Gallatin Street. The home was fully involved and is a total loss. There’s no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

2. COVID cases

Mississippi’s average COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have gone down over the last week, but Dr. Christy Nohra, medical director with Clinton’s Baptist Medical Group, said it’s a little too soon to get excited. University of Mississippi Medical Center has also felt a little relief with 110 total inpatient COVID-19 cases, which is down 34 from last week. Of those currently hospitalized, nearly 70% are not vaccinated with another nearly 10% not yet eligible. With more vaccinations and more monoclonal treatments, these numbers could continue trending in the right direction.

3. David Archie

Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie could be on his way out as vice president and president-elect of the board. Tuesday, supervisors voted 3-2 on a notice to rescind the motion to elect Archie as vice president and president-elect and then on a second notice on a motion to remove him from the positions. The measures were brought forward by board President Credell Calhoun and were supported by Supervisors Bobcat McGowan and Vern Gavin.

4. School mask mandates

Emotions run high during Tuesday night’s school board meeting in Madison County. Dozens of parents voiced their frustrations with the district’s mask mandate. They believe wearing masks is a decision that should be optional, not mandated. Three weeks into the school year, MCS has already seen students, faculty, and staff contract the virus. During the first week of school, district leaders said 255 students, faculty, and staff had to quarantine, and 102 people tested positive for COVID-19.

