Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Storm Mindy has formed over 300 miles southeast of Jackson and is heading for the Florida panhandle tonight. They will experience brief wind and rain. We are already feeling some impacts from the cloud shield that is spreading north from it at this time as it organizes in The Gulf. It will make landfall near Appalachicola and then weaken. Going forward, we are expecting minimal impacts from it because of a strong cold front closing in on our area from the north. The front will be a dry front from us and will be past our area Thursday morning. Expect lows in the lower to middle 60s Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings with daytime highs in the middle and upper 80s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine and maybe most important, less humid pleasant feeling weather. The humidity will start to creep back into our area Sunday and next week, returning a chance for daily showers. Highs near 90 and lows in the 70s will come back. Sunset is 7:16pm and the sunrise is 6:41am.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.