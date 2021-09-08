Traffic Alert: Crash causes massive backup impacting I-55 & I-20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A minor crash is causing a massive backup on Mississippi highways Wednesday morning.

Mississippi Department of Transportation cameras shows cars moving at a snail’s pace.

The northbound lanes of I-55 at Woodrow Wilson are blocked.

The backup continues through the stack all the way to Interstate 20 past the Gallatin Street exit.

The delay also extends back onto Interstate 55 just before McDowell Road Extension.

MDOT says the delay is expected to last one hour.

