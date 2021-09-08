Baby Faces
Traffic Alert: Crash causes massive backup impacting I-55 & I-20

Traffic Alert: Northbound lanes of I-55 at Woodrow Wilson blocked due to crash
Traffic Alert: Northbound lanes of I-55 at Woodrow Wilson blocked due to crash(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A minor crash is causing a massive backup on Mississippi highways Wednesday morning.

Mississippi Department of Transportation cameras shows cars moving at a snail’s pace.

The northbound lanes of I-55 at Woodrow Wilson are blocked.

The backup continues through the stack all the way to Interstate 20 past the Gallatin Street exit.

The delay also extends back onto Interstate 55 just before McDowell Road Extension.

MDOT says the delay is expected to last one hour.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

