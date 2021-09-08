Supervisors approve Sullivan’s grocery store for Mannsdale area

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A new grocery store planned for the Mannsdale community has been given the green light by the Madison County Board of Supervisors.

Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to approve plans for a Sullivan’s Market Place to be located at the intersection of Gluckstadt Road and Mississippi 463.

The 30,000-square-foot store is the second Sullivan’s coming to Madison County.

Another slightly larger store is being built near I-55 in Gluckstadt.

Developers previously told county officials that construction could begin sometime in the spring.

Supervisors were clearly pleased with a rendering of the store’s brick building shown at its Sept. 7 board meeting.

“That’s nice,” said District 2 Supervisor Trey Baxter.

“I like it,” said District 1 Supervisor Sheila Jones said.

“We’ve been looking for something like that out there,” Board President Karl Banks said.

The building was designed by Dean and Dean Associates Architects. It is being constructed by developer Blake Press.

“We’ve got a historically-derived design, with brick detailing and influencing from Canton and surrounding (Madison County cities),” said Taylor Poole, an associate with Dean and Dean speaking to the board.

The only question was on the size of the store itself.

The facility will be approximately 30,000 square feet in size, about 4,000 square feet smaller than the Gluckstadt store.

Said Baxter, “Y’all are going to find out pretty quickly that y’all are going to be too busy, and that it’s too small.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.