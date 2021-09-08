Baby Faces
Mississippi’s hospitalizations and cases trend downward, but doctors say there’s still long way to go

By Brendan Hall
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s average COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have gone down over the last week.

But Dr. Christy Nohra, medical director with Clinton’s Baptist Medical Group, said it’s a little too soon to get excited.

“We are definitely still stressed with a number of COVID patients that we have, really throughout our state,” Nohra said. “Thankfully, we have seen that lighten up just a little bit over the past couple of weeks.”

University of Mississippi Medical Center has also felt a little relief with 110 total inpatient COVID-19 cases, which is down 34 from last week. Of those currently hospitalized, nearly 70% are not vaccinated with another nearly 10% not yet eligible.

With the state’s vaccination numbers increasing in July and August, Nohra said it’s no coincidence that this is beginning to translate into our hospitals.

“The more people that are vaccinated, the less people we’re going to see in hospitals,” she said.

She said another big driver behind preventing admissions is the now widely offered monoclonal antibody treatment.

“That can drastically reduce someone’s risk of becoming ill enough to have to be hospitalized,” Nohra said. “So having that treatment done soon after diagnosis is very important.”

She said cases and hospitalizations can rise just as quickly as they fall, but with more vaccinations and more monoclonal treatments, these numbers could continue trending in the right direction.

“It definitely is going to depend on all of our people, all of our fellow Mississippians,” she said. “It’s going to depend on what we choose to do.”

Baptist Medical Center and UMMC have both expanded their monoclonal antibody treatment availability.

That treatment is available through an injection or an IV.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

