Meet Nicole Matthews. Her six kids ‘lifted her up’ through her breast cancer journey

She was diagnosed with breast cancer on March 23, had surgery June 3, then completed five weeks of radiation and was declared cancer-free on Aug. 20.
Nicole Matthews is being carried here by her six children. She was diagnosed with breast cancer on March 23, had surgery June 3, then completed five weeks of radiation and was declared cancer-free on Aug. 20.(Provided by Family)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nicole Matthews is being carried here by her six children. She was diagnosed with breast cancer on March 23, had surgery June 3, then completed five weeks of radiation and was declared cancer-free on Aug. 20.

She’s one of many Survivors already signed up on #TeamMolly for the Pink Cupcake Walk October 2nd. Join us. Register here >> https://tinyurl.com/TeamMolly2021.

Just found out Tuesday the early-bird registration fee of $25 to sign up (this year’s 2021 new #TeamMolly t-shirt included in that cost) goes up at the end of the week to $30. So if you know you want to participate in the grand outdoor party on October 2nd, sign up now. It’s family-friendly. Kid t-shirt sizes available.

But back to Nicole.

In a twist of awesome, she is not only a Survivor coming out to help others like her. She also personally benefitted from Go Jen Go!, the local charity partnering with WBTV News and Taste of Charlotte Festival for this event.

All money we raise at this walk -- as all of us walk around Charlotte Knights baseball field -- helps Go Jen Go!,. who helps local women, like Nicole.

Her signing up for our team is seriously full circle.

HERE’s THE LINK TO SIGN UP >> https://tinyurl.com/TeamMolly2021

**Make sure when it asks “Join or create a team” you use dropdown menu to choose #TeamMolly.

Nicole will be there, as will other Survivors, Thrivers, and Fighters. Hit the link. Email any questions at molly.grantham@wbtv.com.

