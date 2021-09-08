Baby Faces
Marijuana use at historic high among college-aged adults in 2020

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) – More college-aged adults are using pot.

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.

Use of the drug also was at historically high levels in 2020 among same-aged peers who were not in college.

The results represent the highest levels of marijuana use recorded since the 1980s.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

