Human bones, including skull, discovered by Mississippi logging crew

ITWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Human bones found by a logging crew in Itawamba County are being taken to the State Crime Lab for positive identification.

The bones, including a skull, were found by a logging crew working near State Line Road.

Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson says the bones were lying in the open and were not buried or hidden.

Sheriff Dickinson says the bones have been taken by the coroner to the State Crime Lab in Pearl.

The sheriff did not speculate about the identity of the remains.

