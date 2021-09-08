Baby Faces
Hickory father drowns trying to save son at North Carolina beach

(WECT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say a father has drowned after trying to save his son from a strong current. along a beach.

A news release from the Wrightsville Beach Police Department says Bhou Soutthivong and his family were visiting from Hickory and were fishing on Sept. 4.

Police said Soutthivong’s son went swimming and was being pulled away from the shore by the current.

Police says Soutthivong tried to help his son and also was pulled out from shore.

The son was rescued, but Soutthivong was pulled out of the water and pronounced dead despite attempts by emergency personnel to revive him.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

