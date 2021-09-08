Baby Faces
Greta Bully pleads guilty to manslaughter

Greta Bully
Greta Bully(hinds County SO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Greta Bully, the former co-owner of Bully’s Soul Food Restaurant in Jackson, pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday after a fatal shooting in April 2020.

Bully is accused of shooting and killing 65-year-old Larry Lee.

The plea is for manslaughter, replacing the first-degree murder, drive-by shooting and evidence tampering charges she was previously charged with.

Bully was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 8 suspended and two years of house arrest. This means she will not spend any time in prison.

The plea is a “best interest plea,” meaning she does not admit guilt in the killing.

Bully turned herself in in May 2020 after police found Lee’s body on the side of the Toast and Sip liquor store. Her attorney has previously called the killing justifiable.

Jackson Police Detective Bruce Triplett said in the court filing that Bully used a .40 caliber Glock handgun while inside a grey Nissan Kick and shot Lee at least once from the vehicle.

Triplett also said the shooting was “not for lawful self-defense” based on his knowledge of the case.

As recently as October 2020, her attorney Dennis Sweet III asked for all charges to be dropped. He claimed Bully defended herself on her property, citing the Castle Doctrine, and a toxicology report shows Lee had alcohol and cocaine in his system that night.

Bully previously rejected a similar plea deal in May.

