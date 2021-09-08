Baby Faces
Former Oxford mayoral candidate charged with grand larceny

Brandon Pettis Mugshot
Brandon Pettis Mugshot(Oxford Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Oxford mayoral candidate Brandon Pettis was arrested on September 3.

Oxford police reportedly were dispatched to Marquis Chevron and the Marathon Gas Station, both on South Lamar Boulevard, for reports of theft of money.

Officers say an employee at both locations was not working, entered the businesses and took roughly $2,800 from the location.

Police identified 19-year-old Brandon Pettis as a suspect and, after receiving a search warrant, reporters found the missing money.

Pettis is charged with grand larceny and has been issues a $15,000 bond.

Oxford Police say this is still an ongoing investigation.

