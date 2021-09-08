First Alert Forecast: front ushers in fall-like air late week

WEDNESDAY: Our second front will on approach the area through Wednesday evening – ahead of it, expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures spiking into the lower to middle 90s for most areas. A few pop-up storms can’t be ruled out, but overall coverage remains low. As the front sweeps south, the drier air will begin to filter in – lows will drop into the 60s by early Thursday.

A mixture of clouds and sun with a few hit and miss storms possible as our next front approaches the region. Ahead of it, highs will top out, generally, in the lower 90s. Drier air filters into the area tonight into Thursday - feeling more fall-like to round out the week. #mswx pic.twitter.com/LLbwtww2kR — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) September 8, 2021

THURSDAY: In the wake of our front, drier air will rush into central and southwest Mississippi – ushering in a ‘fall-esque’ crispness. After starting in the 60s, we’ll rebound to the middle to upper 80s under a mainly sunny sky. Overnight, clear skies will allow for lows to fall through the 60s; a few cool pockets could briefly drop into the upper 50s by early Friday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Bright sunshine and the ‘fall-esque’ feel in the humidity department will hang around through late week and into the start of the weekend. We’ll be in the 80s for highs Friday, near 90 Saturday with mainly sunny skies and lower humidity. Lows late week will be in the lower to middle 60s. Gradually, we’ll rebound back into ‘normal’ territory by Sunday and into next week with highs in the lower 90s. Chances for a few storms could return as early as Sunday; more scattered activity by mid-week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.