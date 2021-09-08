Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: front ushers in fall-like air late week

Much Drier Air Filters Into Mississippi In Cold Front's Wake
Much Drier Air Filters Into Mississippi In Cold Front's Wake(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Our second front will on approach the area through Wednesday evening – ahead of it, expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures spiking into the lower to middle 90s for most areas. A few pop-up storms can’t be ruled out, but overall coverage remains low. As the front sweeps south, the drier air will begin to filter in – lows will drop into the 60s by early Thursday.

THURSDAY: In the wake of our front, drier air will rush into central and southwest Mississippi – ushering in a ‘fall-esque’ crispness. After starting in the 60s, we’ll rebound to the middle to upper 80s under a mainly sunny sky. Overnight, clear skies will allow for lows to fall through the 60s; a few cool pockets could briefly drop into the upper 50s by early Friday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Bright sunshine and the ‘fall-esque’ feel in the humidity department will hang around through late week and into the start of the weekend. We’ll be in the 80s for highs Friday, near 90 Saturday with mainly sunny skies and lower humidity. Lows late week will be in the lower to middle 60s. Gradually, we’ll rebound back into ‘normal’ territory by Sunday and into next week with highs in the lower 90s. Chances for a few storms could return as early as Sunday; more scattered activity by mid-week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Hinds County Board of Supervisors meet on September 7, 2021
‘Your goal was to arrest me’: Archie questions why Crisler was named sheriff
The University of Mississippi Medical center is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians...
UMMC hosts hiring event, no experience required
David Archie at a previous press conference.
Supervisors give notice to remove Archie as vice president/president-elect
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast
Front Ushers In Fall-Esque Feels Late Week
First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds, few storms Tuesday; drier air filters in late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds, few storms Tuesday; drier air late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: few storms possible Tuesday, Wednesday ahead of dry air push