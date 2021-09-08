Baby Faces
Education advocates urge parents to weigh in on teacher salaries

You have until 4 p.m. Wednesday to email your comments about the need to improve Mississippi teacher salaries to the Senate Education Committee.
(WDAM)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Education advocates are urging parents to weigh in on teachers’ salaries before Wednesday’s deadline.

Mississippi’s Senate Education Committee meets on September 14 to hear from experts about teacher compensation in Mississippi.

Their goal is to pass legislation that will compensate Mississippi teachers more fairly and stem the teacher shortage.

Nancy Loome, executive director of Parents Campaign, says Mississippi can do better to show teachers how much they care.

“We say that we value their [teachers] work, but our actions reveal a different priority,” Loome said. “Teachers are justified in doubting legislators’ commitment to their wellbeing when a massive tax cut is being debated as teachers and their families struggle to get by.”

Parents Campaign says the state’s teacher shortage is primarily fueled by low teacher salaries and districts fear the long-term consequences.

“Superintendents tell us they have few applicants for teacher vacancies,” Loome said. “They fear that, in the very near future, they won’t have enough high-quality candidates to provide the level of excellence we expect in our schools.”

Comments should be emailed to Kristi Ishee at kishee@senate.ms.gov.

The Senate Education Committee will hold its hearing on teacher compensation Wednesday, September 15, at 10:00 a.m. in Room 216 of the Capitol.

