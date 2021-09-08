Dozens in Byram without water after pipe cracks

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of people in Byram are without water after a pipe cracked on Siwell Road Wednesday.

Public Works Director, Bill Miley says a water valve is shut off between Siwell Road and Holly Pines.

The city says about 40 people between those two intersections are without water.

In the wee hours of the morning Wednesday, Miley says over half of the city had no water, but that quickly changed.

Water is expected to be restored before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The city is encouraging anyone who lost water or had low water pressure to boil water before drinking it.

