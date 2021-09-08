Baby Faces
Dozens in Byram without water after pipe cracks

Too many customers dripping water blamed for cause of boil water advisory
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of people in Byram are without water after a pipe cracked on Siwell Road Wednesday.

Public Works Director, Bill Miley says a water valve is shut off between Siwell Road and Holly Pines.

The city says about 40 people between those two intersections are without water.

In the wee hours of the morning Wednesday, Miley says over half of the city had no water, but that quickly changed.

Water is expected to be restored before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The city is encouraging anyone who lost water or had low water pressure to boil water before drinking it.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

