Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Defending champ Garcia returning for 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship

Spain's Sergio Garcia holds the Sanderson Farms Championship trophy after winning the PGA golf...
Spain's Sergio Garcia holds the Sanderson Farms Championship trophy after winning the PGA golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first entrant into the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship is also the defending champion.

Sergio Garcia announced he will be competing in the 54th Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson.

“I’m excited to return to Jackson to defend my title at the Sanderson Farms Championship in September,” said Sergio Garcia. “It’s always an amazing feeling to go back to a place that you have had success, but it’s particularly special to go back to a course as amazing as The Country Club of Jackson!”

Sergio will compete for a chunk of the $7 million championship purse, with $1.26 million going to the winner.

The PGA veteran won last year’s event in his first start, his first PGA Tour win since the 2017 Masters Tournament.

The remainder of the lineup will be finalized on Friday, September 24.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Hinds County Board of Supervisors meet on September 7, 2021
‘Your goal was to arrest me’: Archie questions why Crisler was named sheriff
UMMC hosts hiring event Wed. for several entry-level jobs
UMMC hosts hiring event Wed. for several entry-level jobs
David Archie at a previous press conference.
Supervisors give notice to remove Archie as vice president/president-elect
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says

Latest News

Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Mississippi running back Snoop Conner (24) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Ole Miss enters Top 25 after win over Louisville
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks for an open receiver during the first half of an...
With Kiffin back home, Ole Miss romps past Louisville 43-24
Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders, center, holds the Orange Blossom Classic...
Sanders, defense help Jackson St. beat Florida A&M 7-6