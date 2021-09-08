Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,934 new cases reported Wed.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,934 new cases and 102 new deaths on September 8.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 455,282 since March 2020.

So far, 8,787 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 443,511 people have recovered from the virus. (UPDATE: New recoveries have not been updated on MSDH’s website.)

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

The Delta variant is now the predominant strain in Mississippi--health officials say nearly everyone with COVID has the Delta variant in the state.

Of these cases, 97 percent are among non-vaccinated people. In addition, 90 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths are among non-vaccinated, per July and August data. Health officials say this is because of breakthrough deaths among the elderly and immunocompromised.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 12 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,185,057 people are fully vaccinated and 2,584,556 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Hinds County Board of Supervisors meet on September 7, 2021
‘Your goal was to arrest me’: Archie questions why Crisler was named sheriff
UMMC hosts hiring event Wed. for several entry-level jobs
UMMC hosts hiring event Wed. for several entry-level jobs
David Archie at a previous press conference.
Supervisors give notice to remove Archie as vice president/president-elect
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says

Latest News

Too many customers dripping water blamed for cause of boil water advisory
Dozens in Byram without water after pipe cracks
Traffic Alert: Northbound lanes of I-55 at Woodrow Wilson blocked due to crash
Traffic cleared after minor crash caused massive backup on I-55 & I-20
Much Drier Air Filters Into Mississippi In Cold Front's Wake
First Alert Forecast: front ushers in fall-like air late week
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 9/8/21: Overnight fire, COVID cases, David Archie, and school mask mandates