‘Your goal was to arrest me’: Archie questions why Crisler was named sheriff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie grilled interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler on everything from nepotism to civil rights violations at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Crisler, who was appointed interim sheriff in August following the death of Lee Vance, was asked if was related to any supervisors or supervisors’ wives or if he was appointed with the understanding that he would arrest Archie for disrupting board meetings.

“This is a civil rights issue,” Archie said. “The word that is out there on the street is that your goal was to arrest me.”

“I’m going to ask you again... Did you have any discussion with your staff or command staff about arresting David Archie?”

Crisler said he had not had any conversations about arresting anyone in particular but had spoken with board members about keeping order at supervisors’ meetings.

He said he likely was considered for the position because he had experience dealing with disruptive meetings while he was on the Jackson City Council.

Crisler was appointed interim sheriff in August, on a 3-2 vote, with Archie and District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham in opposition.

Numerous accusations about the appointment began circulating, including that Crisler, a former Jackson city councilman and sheriff’s deputy and retired Marine Corps major, was appointed because he was a family member.

When asked, Crisler jokingly looked at all board members and said no. He said the same when Archie asked if he was related to any supervisors’ wives.

Voting in favor of Crisler’s appointment was Board President Credell Calhoun, Ward 4 Supervisor Vern Gavin, and Ward 5 Supervisor Bobcat McGowan.

Archie also questioned Crisler’s appearance on a recent radio show, and whether he knew the host had outstanding warrants.

“The person sitting next to you had an active warrant with Hinds County Justice Court and the city of Jackson. My question to you is, if you’re going to keep law and order, you have to be fair to everybody. If you didn’t know that I understand, but if knew there is an active warrant, why wasn’t this person arrested?

Crisler said he did not know that the host had warrants, but that he was committed to keeping law and order, including at board meetings.

“No directive was given, but what we are going to do is maintain order if business cannot be conducted,” Crisler said. “We are going to ensure that business can be conducted in Hinds County.”

Archie has interrupted several meetings recently. On July 28, Archie’s protests shut down a meeting designed to remove him as vice president/president-elect of the board.

The meeting on September 7 was also recessed temporarily after Archie brought up questions about the minutes from the July 28 meeting.

Crisler was also asked whether he had been in contact with board members prior to his appointment as sheriff and as to whether he reached out to board members to seek out the appointment.

The sheriff said he had not reached out to the board, nor had he sought the position, but did speak with members when he was contacted.

Archie also interrogated the sheriff about conditions at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

“What I do know is when the interim sheriff was placed in the position, we had a chief deputy whose main concern was the Hinds County Detention Center. He’s no longer there,” he said. “The administrator at the center now reports to the interim sheriff who’s only been there three weeks.

“I want to know what all the sheriff knows in three weeks about the detention center.”

The chief deputy was not named. It was not clear if Archie was referring to former Chief Deputy Eric Wall. Wall, who is running for sheriff, served as chief deputy under Vance.

Archie invited several candidates, including Wall, to offer brief campaign speeches to the board. Wall gave a fist bump to two other candidates that spoke but walked past Crisler.

13 candidates are running for the county’s top law enforcement officer in a special election to fill the remainder of Vance’s term.

The county is currently under a federal consent decree regarding its jail.

Attorney Claire Barker told the board that she was advising the sheriff not to comment on the issue, which was both a legal and a personnel issue, saying it could be discussed in executive session.

Board Attorney Tony Gaylor also said that any matter involving personnel should be reserved for executive session.

Archie and Crisler seemed to have buried the hatchet following the questioning.

“I’m a little tough on you right now, based on the position you’re holding as interim sheriff,” Archie said, saying that he wanted to “make sure that every citizen is treated fairly... to make it a good look moving forward.”

Crisler said he initially thought the questioning was personal, but he hoped to have a good working relationship with Archie, and that he would be available any time he was needed.

