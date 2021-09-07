WLBT’s things to know 9/7/21: Miss. COVID Survey, 18-year-old shot, and Hinds Co. sheriff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Mississippi COVID Survey

Only 37% of the state’s total population is fully vaxxed according to the most updated report by the State Department of Health. Mississippians polled in this survey overall aren’t on board with vaccine “passports” in most forms. For example, 46% of voters do not think private businesses should make vaccines a condition of employment. A point of agreement in the survey comes from a question about whether voters think overcrowded hospitals should be able to deny admission to COVID patients who had refused to get vaccinated - 75% think that’s taking it too far. To review the full survey, click HERE.

2. 18-year-old shot in Warren Co.

An 18-year-old is in unknown condition after being found shot over the weekend. When deputies arrived at the scene they found an 18-year-old boy lying on the ground near a vehicle. The teen appeared to have suffered a single gunshot wound to the torso. An ambulance took the victim to Merit Health River Region where he was transferred to UMMC in Jackson.

3. Hinds Co. sheriff

In two months, the fate of 13 candidates all running to be the next sheriff of Hinds County will be in the hands of voters. This is a special election to fill the seat of the late Sheriff Lee Vance. The 13 candidates are Brandon Caston, Marshand Crisler, Colendula Green, Beverly Harris-Williams, Tyree Jones, Cheryl Matory, Torrence Mayfield, Leon Seals, Richard Spooner, Les Tannehill, Reginald Thompson, Eric Wall and Ather West Senior.

