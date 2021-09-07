Baby Faces
UMMC hosts hiring event, no experience required

The University of Mississippi Medical center is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Tougaloo Community Center.(UMMC)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical center is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Tougaloo Community Center.

More than 65 full-time and part-time positions are immediately available. Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:

  • Housekeeper
  • Floor technician
  • Project manager
  • Patient transporter

No experience is needed and training will be available for all positions. Pay starts at $10 an hour, and full benefit packages are offered to employees.

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

