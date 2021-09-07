Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

UMMC hosts hiring event Wed. for several entry-level jobs

UMMC hosts hiring event Wed. for several entry-level jobs
UMMC hosts hiring event Wed. for several entry-level jobs(UMMC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical center is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Tougaloo Community Center.

More than 65 full-time and part-time positions are immediately available. Recruiters are hiring for candidates interested in the following positions:

  • Housekeeper
  • Floor technician
  • Project manager
  • Patient transporter

No experience is needed and training will be available for all positions. Pay starts at $10 an hour, and full benefit packages are offered to employees.

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Daughter of Mississippi baseball coach killed in crash over Labor Day weekend
Hinds County Board of Supervisors meet on September 7, 2021
‘Your goal was to arrest me’: Archie questions why Crisler was named sheriff
David Archie at a previous press conference.
Supervisors give notice to remove Archie as vice president/president-elect
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says

Latest News

Too many customers dripping water blamed for cause of boil water advisory
Dozens in Byram without water after pipe cracks
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,934 new cases reported Wed.
Traffic Alert: Northbound lanes of I-55 at Woodrow Wilson blocked due to crash
Traffic cleared after minor crash caused massive backup on I-55 & I-20
Much Drier Air Filters Into Mississippi In Cold Front's Wake
First Alert Forecast: front ushers in fall-like air late week
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 9/8/21: Overnight fire, COVID cases, David Archie, and school mask mandates