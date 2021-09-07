Two 3-year-olds among 6 dead in Labor Day weekend crashes, MHP says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol conducted its Labor Day Travel Enforcement Period on Friday through Monday across the state.

Troopers were called to 146 crashes over the Labor Day weekend. Of these, 54 people were injured and six killed.

The six deaths came from three crashes:

On Saturday in Grenada County, two cars collided, killing 21-year-old Ladarrius Campbell and 3-year-old Janie Branch.

On Sunday in Tunica County, two cars collided, killing 64-year-old Chad Little and passenger Brett Little.

On Sunday in Lincoln County, two cars collided, killing 28-year-old Megan Burr and 3-year-old Travis Burr.

MHP also issued thousands of citations over the Labor Day weekend, including nearly 200 DUI arrests.

Troopers issued 6,635 citations, which includes:

186 DUI arrests

330 seatbelt violations

113 child restraint citations

