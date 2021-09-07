Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

Baby Faces
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -There is a tropical system in the gulf called Invest 91-L. It is showing signs of more organization today as it moves northeastward.  It is expected to become a tropical depression or storm before it makes landfall in Northwest Florida later this week, but will not impact our weather.  We have a couple of cool fronts coming to our rescue to help keep that system moving toward Florida and not here.  The front coming through tomorrow might generate a couple of showers and thunderstorms, but the chances for rain look low.  Beyond tomorrow, we’ll have partly to mostly skies into this weekend with highs in the middle 80s to near 90 and morning lows in the middle and upper 60s. Lower humidity is being felt now, but will really kick in more Thursday through Saturday.  Make sure you find time to enjoy this weather.  They’ll be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms almost daily going into this weekend if you are visiting the gulf coast beaches because of the closeness of the front and the tropical airmass in The Gulf.  Light northerly winds at 5mph tonight and tomorrow.  Sunset is 7:17pm and the sunrise is 6:40am.

