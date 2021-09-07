Supervisors give notice to remove Archie as vice president/president-elect

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie could be on his way out as vice president and president-elect of the board.

Tuesday, supervisors voted 3-2 on a notice to rescind the motion to elect Archie as vice president and president-elect and then on a second notice on a motion to remove him from the positions.

The measures were brought forward by board President Credell Calhoun and were supported by Supervisors Bobcat McGowan and Vern Gavin.

Supervisors Robert Graham and Archie opposed.

Calhoun did not say when a vote would be brought to remove Archie from the positions officially.

“We’ll probably call a special meeting,” he said. “I just want him gone.”

Calhoun called a special meeting in July to remove Archie. However, Archie’s protests forced the meeting to end before a vote on his removal could be taken.

Archie said he is still vice president of the board and that it would take multiple votes to remove him from office.

“You have to take three votes to put it on the agenda,” he said. “After it’s put on the agenda, then they have to vote to remove you.”

Archie said it would take a two-thirds vote to remove a vice president or board president.

Votes on the notices came late in a marathon board of supervisors meeting, one in which Archie questioned interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler about whether he was related to board members, and after Archie said he refused to support a measure to support the city’s effort to remodel the Russell C. Davis Planetarium, on the grounds that he believed Calhoun was tied to it.

In August, city leaders approached the board, asking for support for a multi-million effort to revitalize the facility at the intersection of Pascagoula and Lamar streets.

“We don’t know anything about it... perhaps you are tied to it,” Archie said, speaking to Calhoun. “Whatever way it is, you are tied to it... I’m sure you’ve got some ties to it some kind of way.”

