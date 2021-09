JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith is in critical condition after being involved in a car crash Wednesday night.

The accident took place as stormy weather swept through the area Wednesday evening.

Smith’s family released this statement to WLBT:

The Smith Family has profound appreciation to everyone who has offered words of encouragement and prayers during this time. However, the Family finds it necessary to inform the public that Robert Schuler Smith is still with US; however, prayers are needed through this critical time. While we do not know what the future holds for Robert, we firmly believe that God is in control. The family continues to ask for your prayers and for privacy.

