Natchez man sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for multiple drug trafficking crimes

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca, a Natchez man was sentenced to serve 420 months in federal prison for multiple drug trafficking crimes on Tuesday.

Federal and state agents executed a search warrant on 44-year-old Kevin Singleton’s residence in March of 2018, resulting in the seizure of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine. Agents also seized approximately $1.1 million in cash and multiple firearms.

On April 29, 2019, Singleton pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more heroin, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.