Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Partly sunny skies for the rest of this week and the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle and upper 60s. Humidity will be up there through Tuesday, then dip for the rest of the week as two cool fronts move through. This will make it feel more comfortable during the day, but especially in the mornings with temperatures in the 60s. There will remain a slight chance for showers tonight and tomorrow, with more possible this time next week. A system is brewing in the central Gulf of Mexico, but even if it develops, with cool fronts coming through our area, this will keep the system in the Gulf and moving eastward away from us. Hurricane Larry is a major hurricane that will stay out to sea in the Atlantic and Friday is considered the peak of hurricane season. No other systems are being monitored in the tropics at this time. We’ll have a light northerly breeze tonight and Tuesday at 5-10 mph. Sunset tonight is 7:18pm and sunrise Tuesday is 6:40am.

