Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Monday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Partly sunny skies for the rest of this week and the upcoming weekend.  Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle and upper 60s.  Humidity will be up there through Tuesday, then dip for the rest of the week as two cool fronts move through.  This will make it feel more comfortable during the day, but especially in the mornings with temperatures in the 60s.  There will remain a slight chance for showers tonight and tomorrow, with more possible this time next week.  A system is brewing in the central Gulf of Mexico, but even if it develops, with cool fronts coming through our area, this will keep the system in the Gulf and moving eastward away from us.  Hurricane Larry is a major hurricane that will stay out to sea in the Atlantic and Friday is considered the peak of hurricane season.  No other systems are being monitored in the tropics at this time.  We’ll have a light northerly breeze tonight and Tuesday at 5-10 mph.  Sunset tonight is 7:18pm and sunrise Tuesday is 6:40am.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Labarion Manuel (L) and Larika Wolfe (R)
2 arrested following Flowood Police chase into Pearl
Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. on Northside Dr.
JPD: 21-year-old fatally shot after car burglary
Babalu’s General Manager, Kendall Anderson, said her restaurant continues to struggle with a...
Jackson restaurants still impacted by worker shortage
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 9/4/21: 101st homicide, Unemployment benefits, and Jackson State football.
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54

Latest News

Lower Humidity Moves In Late Week Behind A Second Front Due In Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: few storms Labor Day; drier air returns late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: few Labor Day storms; much drier air late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: few storms Labor Day; drier air late week
Less humid conditions possible by late week
First Alert Forecast: chance for rain/thunderstorms possible tonight and into Labor Day