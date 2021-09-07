Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Miss. National Guard helping battle California wildfires

Miss. National Guard helping battle California wildfires
Miss. National Guard helping battle California wildfires(Miss. National Guard helping battle California wildfires)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Men and women in uniform from the Magnolia State are deploying to California to help battle massive wildfires across the state.

The CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter crew of about ten soldiers will work alongside the California National Guard and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The team is providing aerial water bucket operations and aviation maintenance support.

California is under a presidential disaster declaration.

These Chinook flight crew members and maintainers are among the best and most versatile of Army Aviation,” said Capt. Lewis Howard, B Co. commander. “They have trained in many different Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) scenarios to include hurricane response, search and rescue, and local law enforcement aid.”

The Mississippi soldiers represent the following areas:

185th Aviation Brigade, Jackson

1-185th Aviation Regiment, Jackson

Army Aviation Support Facility #3, Meridian Bravo Company

1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, Meridian

A Company 1108th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group, Gulfport

“The aircrew we are providing to fight wildfires in California is very experienced and extraordinarily qualified to perform this mission,” said the Mississippi National Guard State Aviation Officer, Col. Bradley Howe. “I know that they will provide outstanding support to help the people of California just as they always do here in Mississippi.”

The month-long mission is expected to continue through mid-October.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. on Northside Dr.
JPD: 21-year-old fatally shot after car burglary
Teen driving SUV t-bones vehicle at Meridian intersection, killing 5-year-old
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 9/6/21: 101st homicide, Unemployment benefits, and Jackson State football.
Vicksburg restaurant owner raises minimum wage to thank hard-working staff
Vicksburg restaurant owner raises minimum wage to thank hard-working staff
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54

Latest News

State has 120 days to submit mental health compliance plan, following judge’s order
WLBT at 4p
WLBT at 4p, 5p, 6p
Madison Co. sheriffs search man bearing ‘D Watts’ tattoo on right arm
Madison Co. sheriffs search for man bearing ‘D Watts’ tattoo on right arm
Vicksburg restaurant owner raises minimum wage to thank hard-working staff
Vicksburg restaurant owner raises minimum wage to thank hard-working staff