Madison Co. sheriffs search for man bearing ‘D Watts’ tattoo on right arm

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding Laderrick K. Watts.

Watts is wanted for felony carrying a concealed weapon and was last seen in Jackson, Mississippi.

Watts is a 37-year-old, Black man who is 190 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on both arms with “D WATTS” on the inside of his right forearm.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to $2,500 in reward money.

If you have any information that could help this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477, or use phone or computer to submit a tip by going to www.p3tips.com

