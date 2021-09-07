Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Madison Co. sheriffs search for man bearing ‘D Watts’ tattoo on right arm

Madison Co. sheriffs search man bearing ‘D Watts’ tattoo on right arm
Madison Co. sheriffs search man bearing ‘D Watts’ tattoo on right arm(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding Laderrick K. Watts.

Watts is wanted for felony carrying a concealed weapon and was last seen in Jackson, Mississippi.

Watts is a 37-year-old, Black man who is 190 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on both arms with “D WATTS” on the inside of his right forearm.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to $2,500 in reward money.

If you have any information that could help this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477, or use phone or computer to submit a tip by going to www.p3tips.com

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. on Northside Dr.
JPD: 21-year-old fatally shot after car burglary
Teen driving SUV t-bones vehicle at Meridian intersection, killing 5-year-old
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 9/6/21: 101st homicide, Unemployment benefits, and Jackson State football.
Vicksburg restaurant owner raises minimum wage to thank hard-working staff
Vicksburg restaurant owner raises minimum wage to thank hard-working staff
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54

Latest News

State has 120 days to submit mental health compliance plan, following judge’s order
WLBT at 4p
WLBT at 4p, 5p, 6p
Vicksburg restaurant owner raises minimum wage to thank hard-working staff
Vicksburg restaurant owner raises minimum wage to thank hard-working staff