Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Former US Sen. Adlai Stevenson III, 90, dead from dementia

Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III of Illinois has died at his home on Chicago’s North Side....
Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III of Illinois has died at his home on Chicago’s North Side. He was 90.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III of Illinois has died at his home on Chicago’s North Side. He was 90.

His son Adlai Stevenson IV, who confirmed the Illinois Democrat’s death, said his father had dementia, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Before his health declined, Mr. Stevenson kept active organizing presentations and speakers for the Adlai Stevenson Center on Democracy in Libertyville, Illinois. He also worked on the family farm in Hanover, Illinois, raising cattle, growing corn and hay for their feed, and chopping wood.

“He just faded away,” his son said.

Mr. Stevenson ran for governor of Illinois twice, losing his 1982 run by just 5,074 votes to Republican Gov. Jim Thompson. It is the closest Illinois election for governor in modern state history.

Mr. Stevenson was the great grandson of former Vice President Adlai Stevenson. His father, Adlai Stevenson II, was a former Illinois governor and two-time presidential candidate.

When running for the Senate, Mr. Stevenson asked then-Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley for advice.

“My advice to you is don’t change your name,” Daley told him, the newspaper reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. on Northside Dr.
JPD: 21-year-old fatally shot after car burglary
Teen driving SUV t-bones vehicle at Meridian intersection, killing 5-year-old
Vicksburg restaurant owner raises minimum wage to thank hard-working staff
Vicksburg restaurant owner raises minimum wage to thank hard-working staff
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 9/6/21: 101st homicide, Unemployment benefits, and Jackson State football.
Hinds County Board of Supervisors meet on September 7, 2021
‘Your goal was to arrest me’: Archie questions why Crisler was named sheriff

Latest News

This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the...
Britney Spears’ father files to end court conservatorship
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
In NYC after Ida, Biden calls climate ‘everybody’s crisis’
MS Rapid Response Coalition providing aid to hurricane evacuees and in impacted areas
MS Rapid Response Coalition providing aid to hurricane evacuees and in impacted areas
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Hurricane Ida power outages, misery persist 9 days later