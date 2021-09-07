Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds, few storms Tuesday; drier air filters in late week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TUESDAY: The nearby front will help to keep the weather a bit unsettled for a few folks today with a risk for a few storms, generally S/E of Metro Jackson by the afternoon and evening hours. Outside of that, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs to rebounding to the upper 80s to near 90 by the afternoon hours; lows will bottom out around 70. Storms will tend to fade overnight and into early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Our second front will on approach the area through Wednesday evening – ahead of it, expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures spiking into the lower to middle 90s for most areas. A few pop-up storms can’t be ruled out, but overall coverage remains low. As the front sweeps south, the drier air will begin to filter in – lows will drop into the 60s by early Thursday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Bright sunshine and a ‘fall-esque’ feel in the humidity department comes into play, post-front. We’ll be in the 80s for highs Thursday with mainly sunny skies and lower humidity that will be more akin to early fall. Lows late week will be in the lower to middle 60s. Gradually, we’ll rebound back into ‘normal’ territory by the weekend with highs in the lower 90s. Chances for a few storms could return as early as Sunday or into early next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

