Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Father, 2 sons accused of kidnaping, assaulting family member

Abraham Aguilar, Joel Aguilar, Arturo Aguilar
Abraham Aguilar, Joel Aguilar, Arturo Aguilar(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father and his two sons are facing charges after police found a man beaten and bound in the driveway of their home in Parkway Village.

Further investigation uncovered the man was a family member of the suspects Abraham, Arturo and Joel Aguilar.

According to an affidavit, officers found the man completely tied up from his arms to his ankles with straps and belts. Officers say the victim also had some swelling to his face and a protruding eyeball.

The victim reportedly told officers he had been kicked out of the home on Wooddale Avenue and was attempting to make amends with his father Abraham and his two brothers Arturo and Joel.

He was left in the driveway for two hours, according to the affidavit.

Investigators say the suspects came out of the home to talk to the officers saying they tied the victim up because he was drunk and tried to assault his father.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Aguilars are charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. on Northside Dr.
JPD: 21-year-old fatally shot after car burglary
Teen driving SUV t-bones vehicle at Meridian intersection, killing 5-year-old
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 9/6/21: 101st homicide, Unemployment benefits, and Jackson State football.
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54
Two left lanes are blocked on I-55 southbound at Northside Drive/Meadowbrook exit 100.
Lanes cleared on I-55 southbound at Northside Drive/Meadowbrook Exit 100

Latest News

WLBT at 6a - 9/7/21
WLBT at 6a - 9/7/21
Front Ushers In Fall-Esque Feels Late Week
First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds, few storms Tuesday; drier air filters in late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: sun, clouds, few storms Tuesday; drier air late week
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 9/7/21: Miss. COVID Survey, 18-year-old shot, and Hinds Co. sheriff